Dubai International cements status as world’s busiest air hub

  • Dubai International Airport (DXB) handled a record 95.2 million passengers last year, cementing its status as the world's busiest air hub.
  • This impressive milestone highlights Dubai's sustained economic boom, fuelled by a robust resurgence in global travel, tourism, business ventures, and real estate investment.
  • Dubai itself reported a significant 5 per cent increase in tourists last year, welcoming an unprecedented 19.6 million people.
  • India remained the top destination for people flying out of DXB with 11.9 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.
  • Authorities plan to move Dubai's airport operations to Al Maktoum International Airport by 2032, following a roughly $35 billion upgrade, to address increasing traffic and costs.

