Airports warn of chaos at passport control this summer – here’s why
- Aviation industry leaders are urging the EU to suspend the full implementation of its new digital Entry-Exit System (EES) for non-EU nationals, including British travellers.
- They warn that without suspension, British passengers could face waiting times of four hours or more at EU borders during the summer, citing current delays of up to two hours even with partial rollout.
- The EES, which began its progressive rollout last October, requires UK passport holders to provide fingerprints and facial biometrics upon their first entry into the Schengen area.
- Airports and airlines argue there is a 'complete disconnect' between the EU's perception of the system working well and the reality of 'massive delays and inconvenience' for travellers.
- The European Commission, however, maintains the EES has been 'successfully launched' and is operating 'largely without issues', noting its role in strengthening border security and offering flexibility for member states to manage implementation.
