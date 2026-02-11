Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Airports warn of chaos at passport control this summer – here’s why

How long does the EU entry-exit scheme take? Simon Calder puts it to the test
  • Aviation industry leaders are urging the EU to suspend the full implementation of its new digital Entry-Exit System (EES) for non-EU nationals, including British travellers.
  • They warn that without suspension, British passengers could face waiting times of four hours or more at EU borders during the summer, citing current delays of up to two hours even with partial rollout.
  • The EES, which began its progressive rollout last October, requires UK passport holders to provide fingerprints and facial biometrics upon their first entry into the Schengen area.
  • Airports and airlines argue there is a 'complete disconnect' between the EU's perception of the system working well and the reality of 'massive delays and inconvenience' for travellers.
  • The European Commission, however, maintains the EES has been 'successfully launched' and is operating 'largely without issues', noting its role in strengthening border security and offering flexibility for member states to manage implementation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in