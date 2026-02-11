Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why the FAA closed El Paso airport as airspace abruptly reopens after 8 hours

The airport said in an Instagram post that all flights to and from the airport would be grounded from late Tuesday through Feb. 20 (Getty Images)
  • The FAA says airspace above El Paso has reopened after it announced a 10-day closure that forced the nearby international airport to ground all flights.
  • The federal agency cited “special security reasons” in its reasoning for closing the airspace, and it issued a flight restriction over nearby Santa Teresa, New Mexico, as well.
  • The closure was expected to cause significant disruption for the border city of El Paso, which has a population of nearly 700,000.
  • On Wednesday morning, the FAA wrote, “The temporary closure of airspace over El Paso has been lifted. There is no threat to commercial aviation. All flights will resume as normal.”
  • Airline sources told Reuters the grounding of flights was believed to be tied to the Pentagon's use of counterdrone technology to address Mexican drug cartels' use of drones of the U.S.-Mexico border.
