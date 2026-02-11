All flights cancelled as El Paso airport in Texas closes suddenly
- The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered the immediate closure of El Paso airport in Texas.
- The closure is effective from 10 February at 11:30 PM (MST) until 20 February at 11:30 PM (MST), impacting all flights.
- The FAA cited "Temporary flight restrictions for Special Security Reasons" for the ban, which applies to all flights below 18,000 feet within 10 nautical miles of the airport.
- No further reasons were provided for the unexpected closure of the airport, which is located near the Mexican border.
- The grounding of at least 17 commercial jets is expected to cause widespread cancellations, with passengers facing challenges due to weaker US air passenger rights compared to the UK and Europe.
