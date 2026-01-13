Video shows handcuffed woman shoot at officer with gun concealed in her trousers
- Surveillance footage captured Rheanna Harden, 22, shooting at a deputy from the back of a police cruiser in Florida last June.
- Harden, who was handcuffed, had been arrested on charges including possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, providing false ID, and driving with a suspended licence.
- She retrieved a concealed weapon, slid open the glass partition, covered the camera, and fired at the Marion County deputy, who then returned fire.
- The incident resulted in the police car crashing into a utility pole.
- Both Harden and the deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries, and Harden now faces an additional charge of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.