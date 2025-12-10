Will flying taxis be launched in the UK?
- British company Vertical Aerospace announced that electric flying taxis could be transporting passengers to and from London airports by 2028.
- Their Valo aircraft, designed for up to six passengers, aims for regulatory approval within three years from the UK Civil Aviation Authority and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.
- Initial commercial routes are planned to connect London airports with city centres, with destinations from Canary Wharf including Gatwick, Heathrow, Cambridge, Oxford, and Bicester.
- The Valo is designed to fly up to 100 miles at speeds of up to 150mph, initially featuring a four-seat cabin, with potential expansion to six seats for lower fares.
- While initially a premium service for airport transfers, Vertical Aerospace anticipates the cost will become comparable to an Uber ride as production scales, also supporting emergency and cargo missions.