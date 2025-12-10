Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Will flying taxis be launched in the UK?

Vertical Aerospace’s Valo aircraft prototype
Vertical Aerospace’s Valo aircraft prototype
  • British company Vertical Aerospace announced that electric flying taxis could be transporting passengers to and from London airports by 2028.
  • Their Valo aircraft, designed for up to six passengers, aims for regulatory approval within three years from the UK Civil Aviation Authority and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.
  • Initial commercial routes are planned to connect London airports with city centres, with destinations from Canary Wharf including Gatwick, Heathrow, Cambridge, Oxford, and Bicester.
  • The Valo is designed to fly up to 100 miles at speeds of up to 150mph, initially featuring a four-seat cabin, with potential expansion to six seats for lower fares.
  • While initially a premium service for airport transfers, Vertical Aerospace anticipates the cost will become comparable to an Uber ride as production scales, also supporting emergency and cargo missions.
