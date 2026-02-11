Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former pupil ‘disguised in uniform’ a suspect in London school stabbing

Alex Ross
Police hunt suspect after two teenagers stabbed at London school
  • A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two boys, aged 12 and 13, were stabbed at Kingsbury High School in Brent.
  • The victims are in a stable condition in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries following the incident on Tuesday afternoon.
  • The suspect is believed to be a former pupil who allegedly disguised himself in a school uniform and climbed over a wall to gain entry.
  • The Met Police Counter Terrorism unit is leading the investigation, and increased patrols are in place to reassure the local community.
  • The incident has prompted reactions from political figures, including Sir Keir Starmer and the Mayor of London, with discussions about school security.
In full

