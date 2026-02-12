Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fox News host suggests Savannah Guthrie take polygraph test

Fox News host demands Savannah Guthrie submit to a lie detector test as investigators retrieve gloves during search
  • Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 12 days, sparking an international investigation.
  • Fox News host Greg Gutfeld suggested Savannah Guthrie should take a lie detector test to pressure others involved in the case to do the same, also calling for an examination of relatives' finances.
  • Gutfeld's controversial suggestion was met with criticism from author Joyce Carol Oates and social media users, who questioned his motives and the validity of his proposal.
  • A potential new lead emerged with the discovery of a black glove near Nancy Guthrie's home, which could be linked to the masked man seen in FBI doorbell camera footage and offer DNA evidence.
  • A new ransom note demanding one bitcoin has surfaced, following previous unfulfilled demands for $6 million, while initial findings included signs of a break-in and Nancy's blood on her porch.
