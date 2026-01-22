Britain supported France interception of sanctioned Russian oil tanker
- Britain provided tracking and monitoring support for a French operation to board a sanctioned Russian oil tanker, the GRINCH, to choke off funds for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, UK defence minister John Healey confirmed on Thursday.
- This included HMS Dagger monitoring the vessel near the Straits of Gibraltar. The GRINCH is subject to UK and European sanctions for facilitating sanctioned oil trade, forming part of a growing "shadow-fleet."
- "Deterring, disrupting and degrading the Russian shadow fleet is a priority for this government," Mr Healey stated.
- "I can confirm that the UK has provided tracking and monitoring in support of the French operation to board the tanker Grinch."
- He added Britain and its allies are intensifying their response to these vessels, described as financing President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.