Why radioactive pig-boar hybrids are thriving in Fukushima

Wild boar-pig hybrids in Fukushima’s evacuation zone
Wild boar-pig hybrids in Fukushima’s evacuation zone (Associate Prof. Hiroko Ishiniwa from Mukogawa Women's University, Japan)
  • Japanese scientists have decoded the genetic mechanisms behind the proliferation of radioactive pig-boar hybrids in Fukushima's abandoned evacuation zone.
  • Following the 2011 nuclear accident, escaped domestic pigs bred with native wild boars, creating a unique natural experiment.
  • The study found that domestic pig genes were rapidly diluted across generations, making hybrids more wild boar-like over time.
  • However, the rapid, year-round reproductive capacity inherited from domestic pigs persisted in the hybrid population.
  • These findings offer insights for wildlife management and damage control strategies for invasive species globally, particularly regarding population explosion risks.
