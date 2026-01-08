Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man struck by falling lamppost that wasn’t properly inspected by council

Glasgow City Council apologised for the harm caused by the incident
Glasgow City Council apologised for the harm caused by the incident (PA)
  • Glasgow City Council has been ordered to pay £80,000 after a man was hit by a falling lamppost in June 2023.
  • Colin Shaw sustained life-changing injuries in the incident and requested privacy as he continues his recovery and rehabilitation.
  • The council admitted liability at Glasgow Sheriff Court, acknowledging that the lamppost was not properly inspected.
  • A council spokesperson apologised for the harm caused and confirmed that maintenance procedures for the city's street lighting network have been updated and improved.
  • Glasgow City Council has also allocated an additional £7.5 million to replace outdated and damaged lampposts across the city over the next three years.
