Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Popular US amusement park files for bankruptcy after wrongful death lawsuit

Virgin Orbit: Richard Branson's rocket firm files for bankruptcy
  • The operator of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • This follows a court order less than a year ago to pay over $205m in a wrongful-death lawsuit.
  • The lawsuit stemmed from the 2021 death of six-year-old Wongel Estifanos, who fell 110 feet from the Haunted Mine Drop ride.
  • An investigation found that the girl was not correctly strapped in, with workers untrained to identify a critical seatbelt error.
  • Despite the bankruptcy filing, the park has confirmed it will remain open, stating the move is to stabilise the business and protect its future.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in