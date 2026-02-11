Popular US amusement park files for bankruptcy after wrongful death lawsuit
- The operator of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- This follows a court order less than a year ago to pay over $205m in a wrongful-death lawsuit.
- The lawsuit stemmed from the 2021 death of six-year-old Wongel Estifanos, who fell 110 feet from the Haunted Mine Drop ride.
- An investigation found that the girl was not correctly strapped in, with workers untrained to identify a critical seatbelt error.
- Despite the bankruptcy filing, the park has confirmed it will remain open, stating the move is to stabilise the business and protect its future.
