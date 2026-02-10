Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Security footage helps arrest ‘serial sexual predator’ in Texas

(Galveston Police Department)
  • Graham Michael Dunn, 27, was arrested in Galveston, Texas, after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on Jan. 30.
  • Police located the missing girl using a cellphone “ping” and hotel security footage, which reportedly showed Dunn taking her into his room.
  • The victim told investigators Dunn forced her into his car, pulled her hair, and gave her pills that made her feel “woozy” before the assault.
  • Dunn has been charged with three felonies, including aggravated kidnapping sexual assault and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
  • Authorities identified Dunn as a “serial sexual predator” with a history of arrests, pending charges, and active investigations across multiple US states.
