Trade war looms as European nations threaten to retaliate to Trump’s tariffs
- Germany and France have threatened the US with retaliatory tariffs following threats from Donald Trump regarding higher tariffs over his attempts to acquire Greenland.
- German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil and French Finance Minister Roland Lescure stated that their nations would not tolerate blackmail from an ally.
- Speculation arose that the European Union was preparing to impose €93bn in retaliatory tariffs on the US.
- Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, condemned Trump's threats as "completely wrong" but cautioned against a trade war, advocating for calm.
- The UK's Prime Minister appeared to rule out retaliatory tariffs, emphasising that trade wars serve no one's interest.