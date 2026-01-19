Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trade war looms as European nations threaten to retaliate to Trump’s tariffs

Starmer says trade wars are 'in no one’s interest' amid US-Greenland tariff threats
  • Germany and France have threatened the US with retaliatory tariffs following threats from Donald Trump regarding higher tariffs over his attempts to acquire Greenland.
  • German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil and French Finance Minister Roland Lescure stated that their nations would not tolerate blackmail from an ally.
  • Speculation arose that the European Union was preparing to impose €93bn in retaliatory tariffs on the US.
  • Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, condemned Trump's threats as "completely wrong" but cautioned against a trade war, advocating for calm.
  • The UK's Prime Minister appeared to rule out retaliatory tariffs, emphasising that trade wars serve no one's interest.
