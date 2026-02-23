Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Heathrow Airport expansion plan to include £1.3bn car park

Rachel Reeves endorses third runway at Heathrow airport
  • Heathrow Airport plans to construct two multi-storey car parks, costing an estimated £1.3 billion, as part of its wider expansion.
  • These new facilities would have a combined capacity for 36,000 vehicles, replacing over 20 existing car parks at the airport.
  • The proposed car parks, with 16,000 spaces in the south and 20,000 in the north, would be the largest in the UK, significantly exceeding Manchester Airport's current largest.
  • The project is designed to support the airport's third runway and an increase in annual passenger capacity to 150 million.
  • Ministers approved Heathrow's controversial £49 billion expansion plan, including the third runway, in November, with the Civil Aviation Authority set to decide on airport charges this summer.
