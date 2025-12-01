Lawmaker says Hegseth’s Venezuela boat strike ‘seems’ to be a war crime
- Senator Mark Kelly, a Democratic senator and Navy captain, stated that a reported "double-tap" strike by U.S. Navy SEALs, targeting survivors in the water, "seems to" be a war crime if accurate.
- The incident, detailed by CNN and The Washington Post, involved a September 2 strike in the Caribbean against a vessel the administration claims was piloted by "narco-terrorists".
- Reports suggest that Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered to "kill everybody", leading to a second strike on the disabled vessel that reportedly killed two survivors.
- Other experts and Senator Tim Kaine agreed that targeting survivors in such a manner would constitute a war crime under international law.
- Congressional committees in both the House and Senate have announced investigations into the U.S. operation, which is part of a broader military campaign against alleged "narco-terrorists" that has resulted in at least 80 confirmed deaths.