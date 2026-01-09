Hotel chain apologises after refusing entry to homeless in freezing temperatures
- Two homeless men were refused entry to a Holiday Inn in Manchester, despite a charity having pre-booked and paid for their accommodation.
- Hotel staff informed the men they could not check in because they were 'from the street' and it was against 'company policy'.
- The incident took place during freezing temperatures of -6C, with an amber cold weather alert in effect across the country.
- One of the men, Callum McDonagh, who has been homeless for eight years, stated he felt 'inadequate' and 'embarrassed' by the hotel's actions.
- A Holiday Inn Express Manchester spokesperson later apologised, acknowledging the incident was 'not in keeping with our policy of welcoming all' and committed to internal training.