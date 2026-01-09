Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hotel chain apologises after refusing entry to homeless in freezing temperatures

Falmouth slammed by Storm Goretti winds as rare red weather warning issued for Cornwall
  • Two homeless men were refused entry to a Holiday Inn in Manchester, despite a charity having pre-booked and paid for their accommodation.
  • Hotel staff informed the men they could not check in because they were 'from the street' and it was against 'company policy'.
  • The incident took place during freezing temperatures of -6C, with an amber cold weather alert in effect across the country.
  • One of the men, Callum McDonagh, who has been homeless for eight years, stated he felt 'inadequate' and 'embarrassed' by the hotel's actions.
  • A Holiday Inn Express Manchester spokesperson later apologised, acknowledging the incident was 'not in keeping with our policy of welcoming all' and committed to internal training.
