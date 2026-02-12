How your next UK holiday could be affected by new ‘holiday tax’
- Leading UK accommodation firms are opposing government plans to introduce a new “holiday tax” on overnight stays in England.
- Around 200 bosses, including those from Butlin’s, Hilton and Travelodge, have written to the Chancellor, warning the levy could increase holiday costs by over £100.
- The industry argues that the proposed tax would severely impact families, jeopardise jobs and divert money from local businesses and communities.
- The plans, confirmed by Rachel Reeves, would grant English regional mayors the power to implement visitor levies, similar to those in Scotland and Wales, to fund local infrastructure.
- The government maintains that these powers will help mayors drive growth and investment, expecting any new charges to be modest and in line with other countries.
