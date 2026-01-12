UK region tops list for homeowners selling for less than what they paid
- London has surpassed the North East as the region where homeowners are most likely to sell their property for less than they originally paid, according to new analysis by property firm Hamptons.
- In 2025, an estimated 14.8 per cent of London sellers offloaded their homes at a loss, compared to 13.9 per cent in the North East, significantly exceeding the national average of 8.7 per cent.
- Historically, the North East consistently faced the highest probability of making a loss, but robust recent price growth across northern regions has since bolstered returns for sellers there.
- This “reversal of fortunes” in London is largely driven by sellers of flats and those who bought at what turned out to be the top of the market, making trading up increasingly challenging for some.
- While the average homeowner across England and Wales still sold their property for £91,260 more than they paid last year, northern regions are now seeing proportionally higher gains than the South.