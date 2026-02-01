Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Bank of England is set to keep interest rates unchanged in first 2026 announcement

The Bank of England is set to announce its decision on interest rates on Thursday (John Walton/PA)
The Bank of England is set to announce its decision on interest rates on Thursday (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to keep interest rates at 3.75% when it announces its decision on Thursday.
  • This anticipated decision follows an unexpected rise in the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate to 3.4% in December, up from 3.2% in November.
  • Economists suggest that the inflation uptick, which remains well above the 2% target, will reinforce the MPC's inclination to maintain current borrowing costs.
  • The Bank had previously cut rates before Christmas, with Governor Andrew Bailey noting inflation had passed its peak, though he cautioned future cuts would be “a closer call”.
  • Analysts forecast the next potential rate cut to occur in April, with forthcoming data on pay settlements expected to be a decisive factor in shaping policy.
