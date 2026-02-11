Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Canada school shooter who killed eight identified by police

Canada school shooting leaves nine dead as female suspect is identified
  • An 18-year-old girl, Jesse Van Rootselaar, has been identified as the suspect in a mass shooting that left eight people dead in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.
  • The shooter killed her 39-year-old mother and 11-year-old stepbrother at a private residence, and six individuals at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, police said.
  • The six victims at the school included a 39-year-old female educator, three 12-year-old female students, and two male students aged 12 and 13.
  • In addition to the fatalities, at least 27 people were injured in the attacks, with two airlifted to hospital in critical condition.
  • While the motive remains unknown, police had previously responded to calls regarding the suspect's mental health at her residence multiple times over several years.
