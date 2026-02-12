Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe apologises for ‘colonised by immigrants’ comments
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, issued a statement apologising for offending people with his previous comments claiming the UK had been "colonised by immigrants".
- He clarified that his remarks were made at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where he was discussing UK economic policy and the importance of managed migration for growth.
- Ratcliffe stated his intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills and industry for long-term prosperity.
- The Football Association announced it would investigate whether Ratcliffe's controversial comments brought the game into disrepute.
- Both Keir Starmer and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham condemned Ratcliffe's statements, with Starmer calling them "offensive and wrong" and Burnham describing them as "insulting and inflammatory".
