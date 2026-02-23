Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer opens investigation into Labour MP over targeting of reporters

(UK Parliament)
  • Sir Keir Starmer has ordered his ethics watchdog to investigate cabinet office minister Josh Simons.
  • The investigation follows claims that Labour Together, a think tank Mr Simons previously ran, paid a PR firm to investigate journalists in 2023.
  • Labour Together allegedly paid Apco Worldwide £36,000 for a 58-page report designed to discredit journalists who had covered the group's failure to declare donations.
  • The think tank was fined £14,250 in 2021 for late reporting of £730,000 in donations between 2017 and 2020.
  • The matter has now been referred to the independent adviser on ministerial standards, Sir Laurie Magnus, with the prime minister expected to make a judgement soon.
