Starmer opens investigation into Labour MP over targeting of reporters
- Sir Keir Starmer has ordered his ethics watchdog to investigate cabinet office minister Josh Simons.
- The investigation follows claims that Labour Together, a think tank Mr Simons previously ran, paid a PR firm to investigate journalists in 2023.
- Labour Together allegedly paid Apco Worldwide £36,000 for a 58-page report designed to discredit journalists who had covered the group's failure to declare donations.
- The think tank was fined £14,250 in 2021 for late reporting of £730,000 in donations between 2017 and 2020.
- The matter has now been referred to the independent adviser on ministerial standards, Sir Laurie Magnus, with the prime minister expected to make a judgement soon.
