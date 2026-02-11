Starmer hits out at Man Utd co-owner after ‘offensive’ immigration comments
- Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, sparked outrage by stating Britain is being "colonised by immigrants" and that immigration is "costing too much money".
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned Ratcliffe's remarks, demanding an apology and calling them "offensive and wrong".
- Ratcliffe, who founded chemicals giant Ineos and lives in tax-free Monaco, received £120m in UK state aid last year.
- He cited inaccurate population statistics, claiming the UK population grew by 12 million since 2020, which contradicts official figures from the Office for National Statistics.
- Ratcliffe, a vocal Brexit proponent, also commented on UK politics, describing Nigel Farage as "intelligent" and Sir Keir Starmer as "too nice" to tackle the country's issues.
