Starmer hits out at Man Utd co-owner after ‘offensive’ immigration comments

Home secretary explains why immigration reforms will apply to those already in the country
  • Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, sparked outrage by stating Britain is being "colonised by immigrants" and that immigration is "costing too much money".
  • Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned Ratcliffe's remarks, demanding an apology and calling them "offensive and wrong".
  • Ratcliffe, who founded chemicals giant Ineos and lives in tax-free Monaco, received £120m in UK state aid last year.
  • He cited inaccurate population statistics, claiming the UK population grew by 12 million since 2020, which contradicts official figures from the Office for National Statistics.
  • Ratcliffe, a vocal Brexit proponent, also commented on UK politics, describing Nigel Farage as "intelligent" and Sir Keir Starmer as "too nice" to tackle the country's issues.
