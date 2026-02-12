Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teen pictured and named for first time after stabbing 12-year-old to death

Watch: 12-year-old Leo Ross’s killer pretends to be passer-by after murder
  • Kian Moulton, 15, has been detained for a minimum of 13 years after admitting to the murder of 12-year-old Leo Ross in Birmingham.
  • Leo Ross was fatally stabbed in the stomach on 21 January 2025, as he walked home from school in Yardley Wood.
  • Moulton's name was released after a judge lifted his anonymity, citing public interest in understanding how a child could commit such acts.
  • Days before the murder, Moulton, who was 14 at the time, also attacked three elderly women, including attempting to drown an 82-year-old.
  • Leo's family described him as an 'amazing, kind, loving' boy, and he is believed to be the youngest victim of knife crime in the West Midlands.
