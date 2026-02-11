Calls for King Charles to ‘answer what he knew’ about Andrew’s links to Epstein
- King Charles III has been urged by US Democrat congress members to compel Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to testify regarding his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
- This follows the release of US Justice Department documents detailing Andrew's alleged involvement, including claims of sending confidential reports to Epstein and sexual encounters.
- Buckingham Palace stated the King's 'profound concern' and readiness to cooperate with any police inquiry into Andrew's conduct.
- Andrew, who was stripped of his titles last year, has consistently denied wrongdoing but has not publicly addressed the latest revelations.
- Other royals, including the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince and Princess of Wales, have expressed concern, while King Charles has been heckled publicly over the matter.
