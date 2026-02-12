Teen charged with attempted murder after double school stabbing in London
- A 13-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following a stabbing at Kingsbury High School in Brent, London.
- Two boys, aged 12 and 13, were seriously injured in the incident on Tuesday and remain in hospital in a stable condition.
- The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also faces charges for unlawfully administering a noxious substance to a third child and possession of a knife on school premises.
- Police stated that the investigation into the 'shocking incident' is ongoing and is being handled by a counter-terrorism team due to 'circumstances surrounding the incident', though it has not been declared a terrorist incident.
- The boy is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Youth Court on Thursday morning.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks