Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Teen charged with attempted murder after double school stabbing in London

Police hunt suspect after two teenagers stabbed at London school
  • A 13-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following a stabbing at Kingsbury High School in Brent, London.
  • Two boys, aged 12 and 13, were seriously injured in the incident on Tuesday and remain in hospital in a stable condition.
  • The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also faces charges for unlawfully administering a noxious substance to a third child and possession of a knife on school premises.
  • Police stated that the investigation into the 'shocking incident' is ongoing and is being handled by a counter-terrorism team due to 'circumstances surrounding the incident', though it has not been declared a terrorist incident.
  • The boy is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Youth Court on Thursday morning.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in