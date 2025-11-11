Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Legendary KISS frontman Ace Frehley’s cause of death revealed after death at 74

Ace Frehley talks of pressures of fame in resurfaced interview
  • Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of the glam rock band Kiss, died at the age of 74.
  • His death on October 16 was determined by the Morris County Medical Examiner's Office to be an accident caused by blunt force injuries to the head from a fall.
  • The autopsy report detailed facial fractures near his eyes and left ear, alongside bruising on his abdomen, thigh, and hip.
  • Known as 'Space Ace' or 'The Spaceman', Frehley was celebrated for his theatrical pyrotechnic guitar performances and is the first of Kiss's four founding members to pass away.
  • Frehley had a notable career with Kiss, leaving the band in 1982, rejoining for a successful reunion in the mid-1990s, and departing again in 2002.
