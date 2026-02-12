Kristi Noem drowned out by protesters during gimmicky press conference
- Kristi Noem held a press conference at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in California to promote the Trump administration's efforts on border security and drug seizures.
- Noem stated that there had been a 5% drop in fentanyl entering the country and highlighted 188,218 pounds of seized illicit drugs.
- The press conference was marked by loud sirens and chants from protesters gathered outside the facility.
- Cardboard boxes labeled 'evidence' and bags of drugs were prominently displayed as props during Noem's address.
- Protesters had organised the demonstration to voice their opposition to Noem's policies and presence at the border.
