Welsh Parliament’s only Reform member faces ban over racial slur

Reform’s leader Nigel Farage with Member of the Senedd Laura Anne Jones
Reform’s leader Nigel Farage with Member of the Senedd Laura Anne Jones (Getty Images)
  • Laura Anne Jones, the sole Reform UK member of the Welsh Parliament, faces a two-week suspension from the Senedd’s debating chamber.
  • The proposed ban stems from a racial slur she used about Chinese people in a private WhatsApp message in August 2023.
  • The Senedd standards committee concluded that Ms Jones's actions "fell far below the standards expected" of a Member, despite her previous apologies.
  • Ms Jones was cleared of separate allegations regarding fraudulent expenses claims, with the committee finding no breach of the code of conduct.
  • While Ms Jones accepted the conclusions and apologised again, Reform UK criticised the suspension as "two-tier policing" and a politically motivated decision.
