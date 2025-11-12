Welsh Parliament’s only Reform member faces ban over racial slur
- Laura Anne Jones, the sole Reform UK member of the Welsh Parliament, faces a two-week suspension from the Senedd’s debating chamber.
- The proposed ban stems from a racial slur she used about Chinese people in a private WhatsApp message in August 2023.
- The Senedd standards committee concluded that Ms Jones's actions "fell far below the standards expected" of a Member, despite her previous apologies.
- Ms Jones was cleared of separate allegations regarding fraudulent expenses claims, with the committee finding no breach of the code of conduct.
- While Ms Jones accepted the conclusions and apologised again, Reform UK criticised the suspension as "two-tier policing" and a politically motivated decision.