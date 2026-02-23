You will soon be able to pay to get to London Stansted by contactless
- Greater Anglia is introducing contactless payments on some of its routes, including Stansted Airport, from Sunday, 8 March.
- The service was originally scheduled for 14 December but faced a delay of nearly three months.
- Previously, tens of thousands of passengers travelling to Stansted Airport received fines because they could tap in at London stations but not tap out at the airport.
- The extension will cover 20 stations across the Greater Anglia network, including key commuter routes to Southend Victoria, Witham, and Chelmsford.
- While contactless payments will be available at these new stations, Stansted and Southend airports will still not accept Oyster cards, and some stations will not have contactless options.
