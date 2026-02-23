Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

You will soon be able to pay to get to London Stansted by contactless

Long delays at Stansted Airport after fire causes chaos
  • Greater Anglia is introducing contactless payments on some of its routes, including Stansted Airport, from Sunday, 8 March.
  • The service was originally scheduled for 14 December but faced a delay of nearly three months.
  • Previously, tens of thousands of passengers travelling to Stansted Airport received fines because they could tap in at London stations but not tap out at the airport.
  • The extension will cover 20 stations across the Greater Anglia network, including key commuter routes to Southend Victoria, Witham, and Chelmsford.
  • While contactless payments will be available at these new stations, Stansted and Southend airports will still not accept Oyster cards, and some stations will not have contactless options.
