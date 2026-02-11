UK town centre street in lockdown over ‘hazardous substance’ incident
- Police have ordered evacuations in Loughborough town centre following the discovery of a potentially hazardous substance.
- A cordon has been established on Baxter Gate, and nearby business premises have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.
- Emergency services, including Leicestershire Police, Fire and Rescue Service, and East Midlands Ambulance Service, are currently responding to the incident.
- Road closures are in effect, and bus routes have been diverted, with the public advised to avoid the area until further notice.
- No serious injuries have been reported at this time, and authorities will provide updates as the situation develops.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks