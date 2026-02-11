Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK town centre street in lockdown over ‘hazardous substance’ incident

A cordon is in place
A cordon is in place (PA Wire)
  • Police have ordered evacuations in Loughborough town centre following the discovery of a potentially hazardous substance.
  • A cordon has been established on Baxter Gate, and nearby business premises have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.
  • Emergency services, including Leicestershire Police, Fire and Rescue Service, and East Midlands Ambulance Service, are currently responding to the incident.
  • Road closures are in effect, and bus routes have been diverted, with the public advised to avoid the area until further notice.
  • No serious injuries have been reported at this time, and authorities will provide updates as the situation develops.
