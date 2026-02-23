How a classic British TV show helped return missing plaques
- Two of three "priceless" 19th-century altar plaques, stolen from Napoleon III's crypt at St Michael's Abbey in Farnborough in February 2014, have been recovered.
- Antiques dealer Paul Gostelow contacted Hampshire Constabulary after recognising a motif on the plaques from an episode of the BBC comedy-drama Lovejoy.
- The plaques, dating back to the Napoleonic era, were originally created by Empress Eugenie from handwritten prayers found on her son, Napoleon, after his death in the Zulu War.
- Hampshire Constabulary's heritage crime specialist, Pc Mark Webb, confirmed the items' authenticity with the International Stolen Arts Register before returning them to the abbey.
- While two plaques have been returned for restoration, efforts are ongoing to locate the third missing plaque, with several lines of inquiry being pursued.
