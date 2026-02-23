Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How a classic British TV show helped return missing plaques

PC Mark Webb and Paul Gostelow with two of three 'priceless' altar plaques stolen from the crypt of Napoleon Bonaparte III in a Hampshire monastery
PC Mark Webb and Paul Gostelow with two of three 'priceless' altar plaques stolen from the crypt of Napoleon Bonaparte III in a Hampshire monastery (Hampshire Constabulary)
  • Two of three "priceless" 19th-century altar plaques, stolen from Napoleon III's crypt at St Michael's Abbey in Farnborough in February 2014, have been recovered.
  • Antiques dealer Paul Gostelow contacted Hampshire Constabulary after recognising a motif on the plaques from an episode of the BBC comedy-drama Lovejoy.
  • The plaques, dating back to the Napoleonic era, were originally created by Empress Eugenie from handwritten prayers found on her son, Napoleon, after his death in the Zulu War.
  • Hampshire Constabulary's heritage crime specialist, Pc Mark Webb, confirmed the items' authenticity with the International Stolen Arts Register before returning them to the abbey.
  • While two plaques have been returned for restoration, efforts are ongoing to locate the third missing plaque, with several lines of inquiry being pursued.
