Lucy Harrison ‘unlawfully killed’ after father shot her in chest, coroner rules
- British fashion buyer Lucy Harrison, 23, was unlawfully killed after being shot in the chest by her alcoholic father, Kris Harrison, at his home in Prosper, Texas, on January 10 last year.
- Senior coroner Jacqueline Devonish ruled Ms Harrison's death as unlawful killing due to gross negligence manslaughter, stating her father's actions were 'reckless' for pointing a loaded gun at her and pulling the trigger.
- Her father, who did not attend the inquest, claimed the shooting was accidental, stating he was showing her the Glock semi-automatic handgun when it 'just went off'.
- The inquest heard that Kris Harrison was a 'secret drinker' and had been drinking continuously on the day of the incident, with police in Texas failing to test him for alcohol despite suspicions.
- Ms Harrison's mother, Jane Coates, criticised Texan gun laws and decisions made by the Prosper police department, while a US grand jury had previously found insufficient evidence to charge anyone.
