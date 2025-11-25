Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘I’m a tax expert and this is why Rachel Reeves’s mansion tax won’t work’

Who will be affected by the expected mansion tax?
  • Leading tax expert Dan Neidle has warned Rachel Reeves against her proposed mansion tax, raising serious questions about its fairness and implementation.
  • Neidle argues that the plan to levy an average charge of £4,500 on 100,000 high-value properties would rely on significantly outdated 1991 valuations.
  • Reeves reportedly intends to revalue council tax bands F, G, and H to help address a £20bn spending deficit, amidst downgraded economic growth forecasts.
  • Neidle highlighted that council tax bands have not been revalued in 34 years, leading to considerable regional disparities and unfairness across the country.
  • He suggested a 1% tax on properties valued at £2 million or more as an alternative, but cautioned that the final outcome might be an unfair additional council tax on existing bands.
