Venezuela’s Machado comes out of hiding to accept Nobel Peace Prize
- Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado made her first public appearance in nearly a year in Oslo, Norway, following a daring escape from her home country.
- Machado, who had been in hiding and faced a decade-long travel ban, defied her fugitive status to greet cheering supporters outside her hotel.
- Her appearance followed her daughter accepting the prestigious Nobel Prize on her behalf, as Machado was unable to attend the ceremony in time.
- Machado was barred from running in Venezuela's presidential election after accusing President Nicolas Maduro of stealing the July 2024 vote, leading to widespread repression.
- The Nobel committee chair praised Machado's "extraordinary civilian courage" and condemned Venezuela as a "brutal authoritarian state" under Maduro's leadership.