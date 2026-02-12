Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Federal judge blocks Trump admin from demoting Mark Kelly’s retirement rank

Senator Mark Kelly calls Pete Hegseth 'totally unqualified' for defense secretary on Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • A U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C., rejected the Pentagon's attempt to penalise Senator Mark Kelly.
  • The Pentagon sought to punish Kelly for appearing in a video that urged U.S. troops not to follow illegal orders.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had initiated proceedings to demote Kelly, a retired Army captain, from his retirement rank.
  • The judge ruled that the Pentagon lacked jurisdiction to regulate the speech of retired service members.
  • This decision marks another setback for the administration's efforts to use the criminal justice system against its critics.
