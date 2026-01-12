Figure skater makes Olympic team after parents killed in DC plane crash
- Figure skater Maxim Naumov has been named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic team, nearly a year after his parents died in a plane crash.
- His parents, former 1994 world champions Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, were among 67 people killed when their American Airlines plane collided with a military helicopter near Washington, D.C., on January 29, 2025.
- Naumov secured his spot on the team by finishing third at last week’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
- He is one of three men selected for the figure skating team, alongside U.S. champion Ilia Malinin and runner-up Andrew Torgashev.
- Naumov expressed that qualifying for the Olympics, a long-held family dream, holds immense significance for him, and he feels his parents' presence.