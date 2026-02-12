UK set for snow and freezing temperatures amid Met Office weather warnings
- The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across Scotland, northern England and the Midlands effective from Thursday evening until Friday midday.
- The alerts forecast freezing temperatures, with up to 10cm of snow expected in areas above 300 metres, and warn of possible travel disruption and injuries from slips.
- The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold health alert for regions including the East Midlands, North East, North West, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber, from Friday morning until Monday morning.
- Temperatures are expected to plunge below 0C in some areas, with Cumnock, East Ayrshire, potentially reaching -4C on Friday night.
- This brief colder spell, influenced by an Arctic Maritime airmass, is anticipated to give way to more Atlantic conditions later in the weekend.
