Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK set for snow and freezing temperatures amid Met Office weather warnings

BBC presenter calls out weather man after he forgets Storm Chandra name
  • The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across Scotland, northern England and the Midlands effective from Thursday evening until Friday midday.
  • The alerts forecast freezing temperatures, with up to 10cm of snow expected in areas above 300 metres, and warn of possible travel disruption and injuries from slips.
  • The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold health alert for regions including the East Midlands, North East, North West, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber, from Friday morning until Monday morning.
  • Temperatures are expected to plunge below 0C in some areas, with Cumnock, East Ayrshire, potentially reaching -4C on Friday night.
  • This brief colder spell, influenced by an Arctic Maritime airmass, is anticipated to give way to more Atlantic conditions later in the weekend.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in