Stranded tourists told to stay in shelter as El Mencho killing sparks wave of violence
- The killing of notorious cartel leader Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," in Mexico's western state of Jalisco on Sunday, triggered widespread violence.
- Tourists in areas like Puerto Vallarta were left stranded and advised to shelter in place amidst reports of burning cars and a "war zone" atmosphere.
- Major airlines, including Air Canada and United Airlines, suspended flights to the region, while schools cancelled classes and several football matches were postponed for safety.
- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reassured the public that order had been restored and the country was "at peace, is calm."
- Defence Secretary General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo confirmed that eight cartel members were killed alongside El Mencho and 2,500 additional troops were deployed to bolster military presence.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks