Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Stranded tourists told to stay in shelter as El Mencho killing sparks wave of violence

People flee Mexico airport during unrest after drug trafficking cartel leader killed
  • The killing of notorious cartel leader Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," in Mexico's western state of Jalisco on Sunday, triggered widespread violence.
  • Tourists in areas like Puerto Vallarta were left stranded and advised to shelter in place amidst reports of burning cars and a "war zone" atmosphere.
  • Major airlines, including Air Canada and United Airlines, suspended flights to the region, while schools cancelled classes and several football matches were postponed for safety.
  • Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reassured the public that order had been restored and the country was "at peace, is calm."
  • Defence Secretary General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo confirmed that eight cartel members were killed alongside El Mencho and 2,500 additional troops were deployed to bolster military presence.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in