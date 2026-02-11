Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The legal obstacles halting Labour’s migrant deportation policy

Home secretary explains why immigration reforms will apply to those already in the country
  • Sixteen migrants have launched a High Court challenge against the government's "one-in, one-out" deportation deal with France, arguing it fails victims of trafficking.
  • The migrants claim French authorities do not adequately support trafficking victims, especially men, and are also contesting the Home Office's policy preventing them from challenging modern slavery claim decisions.
  • The court heard that 40 per cent of migrants detained under the scheme have made trafficking claims, with 312 people removed to France and 365 brought to the UK as of 5 February.
  • Home Office lawyers stated that any ruling on trafficking victim support would significantly impact the scheme, while acknowledging a migrant known as DNG, deported to France, was at risk of suicide.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood expressed a desire for "much larger numbers" of deportations under the pilot scheme, but noted legal challenges and detention capacity limits are hindering its expansion
