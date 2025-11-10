Supermarket reveals major shake-up with multiple stores to close
- Morrisons has announced the closure of 52 in-store cafes across its UK branches.
- The supermarket will also shut down 18 market kitchens, 17 convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters, and 4 pharmacies.
- These closures are part of a wider shake-up within the company's operations.
- The restructuring is projected to result in 365 job redundancies.
- Affected locations include stores across England, Scotland, and Wales.