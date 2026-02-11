Groundbreaking AI helps musician who lost his voice sing again
- Patrick Darling, a musician diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) at 29, has been able to sing again thanks to advanced artificial intelligence.
- MND gradually robbed Mr Darling, now 32, of his ability to sing and play instruments, having previously been the lead singer of the Irish folk group The Ceili House Band.
- ElevenLabs' AI music generator transformed recordings of his past performances into a digital replica of his singing voice, which is almost indistinguishable from his original.
- Mr Darling performed live in London with his bandmates, debuting his new song “Ghost Of A Man I Never Met,” composed using ElevenLabs and his own lyrics.
- His family, who had not heard him sing since his diagnosis, were present at the performance, which Mr Darling described as providing hope and meaning.
