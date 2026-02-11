FBI launches new ‘extensive search’ near Nancy Guthrie’s home
- The FBI is conducting an extensive search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie in the roads around the Catalina Foothills area, near Tucson, Arizona.
- Guthrie was last seen at her home on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day.
- The Pima County Sheriff’s Department detained a subject during a traffic stop and later searched a property in Rio Rico, though no further updates have been provided.
- The Sheriff’s Department also issued a statement asking media not to order food deliveries to Guthrie's home, as it interferes with the active investigation.
