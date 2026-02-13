Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FBI releases new details on suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance

Video Player Placeholder
Savannah Guthrie shares emotional message as search for mother continues
  • Nancy Guthrie, 84-year-old mother of Today show star Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for nearly two weeks from her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona.
  • The FBI has increased the reward for information leading to her location or the arrest of those involved to $100,000.
  • Authorities released new details about the suspect, described as a male, approximately 5'9" - 5'10" tall with an average build, seen wearing a black “Ozark Trail Hiker Pack” backpack.
  • A previously inaccessible doorbell camera video shows the suspect, wearing a ski mask and gloves, tampering with the camera at Nancy's front door.
  • Savannah and her family have made public pleas for her mother's return, acknowledging ransom demands and stating they are willing to pay.
