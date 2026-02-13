FBI releases new details on suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance
- Nancy Guthrie, 84-year-old mother of Today show star Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for nearly two weeks from her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona.
- The FBI has increased the reward for information leading to her location or the arrest of those involved to $100,000.
- Authorities released new details about the suspect, described as a male, approximately 5'9" - 5'10" tall with an average build, seen wearing a black “Ozark Trail Hiker Pack” backpack.
- A previously inaccessible doorbell camera video shows the suspect, wearing a ski mask and gloves, tampering with the camera at Nancy's front door.
- Savannah and her family have made public pleas for her mother's return, acknowledging ransom demands and stating they are willing to pay.
