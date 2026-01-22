Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

After a century in business, iconic hot dog brand sold

Matt Ott
Joey Chestnut wins another hot dog eating record on July 4
  • Smithfield Foods, a packaged meat giant, has agreed to acquire Nathan's Famous, the iconic hot dog brand, in an all-cash deal valued at $450 million.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Smithfield will purchase all outstanding shares of Nathan's for $102 each.
  • The acquisition is expected to be finalised in the first half of 2026, following approval from Nathan's board of directors and shareholders.
  • Nathan's shares surged by nearly 9% in midday trading after the announcement, reaching $100.81 per share.
  • Smithfield, which has produced and sold Nathan's products since 2014, anticipates annual savings of approximately $9 million within two years of completing the deal.
