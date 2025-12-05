Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What Netflix’s Warner Bros bid means for stockholders as stock sinks

Reuters
The Netflix logo is displayed above Netflix corporate offices on October 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
The Netflix logo is displayed above Netflix corporate offices on October 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, California (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • Netflix has agreed to buy Warner Bros Discovery in a deal that would land it control of one of Hollywood’s most prized assets.
  • The deal values Warner Bros Discovery at $27.75 a share, or about $72 billion in equity, and $82.7 billion, including debt. Warner Bros Discovery shares were up 2.4% at $25 in premarket trading, while Netflix fell nearly 3%.
  • Under the terms, Warner Bros Discovery shareholders will receive $23.25 in cash and around $4.50 in Netflix stock for each share. This acquisition offer represents a 121.3% premium over Warner Bros Discovery's closing price prior to initial reports of a potential buyout.
  • The deal is expected to finalize in the third quarter of 2026, contingent on Warner Bros Discovery spinning off its Discovery Global unit.
  • Netflix has offered Warner Bros Discovery a $5.8 billion breakup fee, while Warner Bros Discovery would pay Netflix $2.8 billion if the deal collapses.
