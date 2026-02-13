Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Former NFL players have crimes pardoned by Trump – here’s why

Related: Trump says he'll be 'impeached' if he doesn't win midterm elections
  • Donald Trump has pardoned five NFL players, including one posthumously, for various crimes.
  • The pardons cover offences such as perjury, drug trafficking, and counterfeiting.
  • The players who received pardons are Joe Klecko, Nate Newton, Jamal Lewis, Travis Henry, and the late Billy Cannon.
  • White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson announced the pardons, commending Trump's dedication to offering 'second chances'.
  • Billy Cannon, who passed away in 2018, was pardoned for counterfeiting, an offence he admitted to in the mid-1980s following financial difficulties.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in