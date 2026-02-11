Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Diabetic patients left without food for hours, damning report reveals

Streeting apologises after patient spent 29 hours on trolley in Royal Liverpool Hospital corridor
  • A damning review by Healthwatch England revealed a patient died while waiting on a trolley in an NHS hospital corridor, alongside other severe issues in emergency departments.
  • The report highlighted that one in 10 patients, totalling over 50,000 people, waited more than 12 hours for a bed after being admitted to hospital in December.
  • Patients experienced a profound lack of dignity, with some left on broken beds in dark corridors for 24 hours, struggling with basic needs like using bedpans or being cleaned by relatives in public view.
  • Specific cases included diabetic patients going over 15 hours without food or drink, and a chemotherapy patient being kept in a nurse's equipment cupboard for three days.
  • These critical conditions occurred in December, a period of heightened pressure on the NHS due to a five-day strike by 19,000 resident doctors.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in