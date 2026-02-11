Diabetic patients left without food for hours, damning report reveals
- A damning review by Healthwatch England revealed a patient died while waiting on a trolley in an NHS hospital corridor, alongside other severe issues in emergency departments.
- The report highlighted that one in 10 patients, totalling over 50,000 people, waited more than 12 hours for a bed after being admitted to hospital in December.
- Patients experienced a profound lack of dignity, with some left on broken beds in dark corridors for 24 hours, struggling with basic needs like using bedpans or being cleaned by relatives in public view.
- Specific cases included diabetic patients going over 15 hours without food or drink, and a chemotherapy patient being kept in a nurse's equipment cupboard for three days.
- These critical conditions occurred in December, a period of heightened pressure on the NHS due to a five-day strike by 19,000 resident doctors.
