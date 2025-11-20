Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu has been jailed for life in Nigeria

Kanu's campaign sought an independent Biafra state for the ethnic Igbo-dominated region
Kanu's campaign sought an independent Biafra state for the ethnic Igbo-dominated region (AP Photo/ File)
  • Nigerian separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted on all seven terrorism-related charges.
  • The verdict, delivered on Thursday, concludes a decade-long trial that has heightened tensions across southeast Nigeria.
  • Judge James Omotosho stated that Kanu's broadcasts and directives to his proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group instigated fatal assaults on security forces and civilians.
  • Kanu's campaign sought an independent Biafra state for the ethnic Igbo-dominated region, which previously attempted secession in 1967, sparking a three-year civil war.
  • The judge declined the prosecution's request for a death penalty, citing international disapproval, and Kanu, who has been in custody since 2021, has 90 days to appeal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in